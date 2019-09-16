Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $54.17 Million Holdings in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,310,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,641 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $54,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Air Lease by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,210,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after buying an additional 426,051 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 13,932.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after buying an additional 351,650 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,320,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 653,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,020,000 after buying an additional 256,211 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Air Lease by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,121,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,858,000 after buying an additional 251,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.67. 91,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,867. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58. Air Lease Corp has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $46.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). Air Lease had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 249,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $9,812,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,392,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 507,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $19,590,499.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,334,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,498,204.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 911,649 shares of company stock worth $35,904,901. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

