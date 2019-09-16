Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614,517 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 492,421 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Starbucks worth $139,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

SBUX traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,201,575. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $110.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.75 and its 200-day moving average is $82.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $2,299,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,767 shares of company stock worth $13,690,565 over the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

