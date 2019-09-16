Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Buys 39,181 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,032,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,181 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Vipshop worth $8,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Vipshop by 9.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 202,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 28.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIPS. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. CICC Research raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup raised Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vipshop from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Shares of VIPS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.45. 182,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,455,244. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $21.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

