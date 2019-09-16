Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Ecolab worth $33,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,070,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 281,532 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ecolab by 82.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 8.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group set a $202.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura upped their price target on Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

Ecolab stock traded down $6.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $192.07. The company had a trading volume of 86,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.36. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.77 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

In other news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 12,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total transaction of $2,511,385.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,973.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total value of $10,437,798.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,425 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,434.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,358 shares of company stock worth $13,423,309 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

