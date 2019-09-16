Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 38,465 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Visa by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 96,110 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,712,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.57.

V traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.21. 2,912,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,116,574. The stock has a market cap of $353.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.15 and a 200 day moving average of $167.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

