Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

PCAR stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.00. 38,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,777. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.43. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $53.43 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

In other news, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $60,767.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,290.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

