Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 93 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 203.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Northrop Grumman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective (up from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.60.

In other news, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total value of $1,765,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $23,812,776.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total value of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares in the company, valued at $34,993,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded up $7.89 on Monday, reaching $371.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,617. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $223.63 and a 1-year high of $377.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $361.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.64.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

