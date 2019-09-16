Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,318 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Viomi Technology were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,091,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 302,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

VIOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viomi Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th.

Shares of VIOT traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.09 million and a PE ratio of 29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. Viomi Technology Co Ltd – has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 3.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology Co Ltd – will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.