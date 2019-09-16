VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in VF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in VF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,838,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 161,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in VF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 130,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 54,630 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in VF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,442,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $475,435,000 after purchasing an additional 158,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in VF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC traded down $1.73 on Monday, reaching $88.57. 552,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,874. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day moving average is $86.96. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $67.18 and a twelve month high of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.50%.

In other VF news, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 40,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $3,330,249.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,849.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Laura C. Meagher sold 6,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $558,510.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,687.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,772,660. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

