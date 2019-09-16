Verasity Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $788,835.00 (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $788,835.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00013851 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009988 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,507,985,560 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

