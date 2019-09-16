Venator Capital Management Ltd. Reduces Position in eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. cut its position in eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,710 shares during the period. eGain accounts for 3.8% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Venator Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.58% of eGain worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 8,721.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum set a $8.00 target price on shares of eGain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $15.00 price target on shares of eGain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ:EGAN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.86. 153,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.87. eGain Corp has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 million. eGain had a return on equity of 84.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that eGain Corp will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,960. 38.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

