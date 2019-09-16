Venator Capital Management Ltd. Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. RingCentral accounts for about 1.7% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on RingCentral from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on RingCentral from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on RingCentral from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on RingCentral from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.94.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 50,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $6,194,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,491,047.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Praful Shah sold 5,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $578,495.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,727,806.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 408,986 shares of company stock valued at $55,074,381 over the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RNG traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.27. The stock had a trading volume of 24,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,408. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,188.25 and a beta of 0.87. RingCentral Inc has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $146.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

