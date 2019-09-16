Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Declares $0.20 — Dividend

Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2035 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Shares of BATS VFMO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.16.

