Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stake Lessened by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,445. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.51. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $53.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

