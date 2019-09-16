Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.54 (NYSEARCA:VO)

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.5373 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO remained flat at $$169.24 during mid-day trading on Monday. 307,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,468. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.51 and a fifty-two week high of $171.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.20.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.