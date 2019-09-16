Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.54 (NYSEARCA:VO)

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.5373 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
Shares of NYSEARCA VO remained flat at $$169.24 during mid-day trading on Monday. 307,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,468. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.51 and a fifty-two week high of $171.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.20.
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
