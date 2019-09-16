Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Position Lifted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 257.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 413.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,441.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000.

Shares of VOX traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,277. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.58. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.48 and a fifty-two week high of $91.72.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

