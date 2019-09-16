ValuEngine Upgrades Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) to Sell

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

CLR has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.52.

NYSE:CLR traded up $7.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.16. 11,576,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $71.95. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.69.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Continental Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,814,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $370,998,000 after purchasing an additional 168,057 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 6.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,462,357 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $356,181,000 after acquiring an additional 512,106 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 42.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,354,794 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $141,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,030 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 190.9% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,019,207 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 668,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,129 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,101 shares during the last quarter. 19.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

