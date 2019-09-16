ValuEngine Downgrades National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) to Sell

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NTIOF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut shares of National Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

OTCMKTS:NTIOF traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.50. 147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.26. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 18.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

