USDQ Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 16th. One USDQ token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009818 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, USDQ has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. USDQ has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and approximately $83,863.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDQ alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00070697 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00342391 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 148% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007116 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000075 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,506,175 tokens. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.