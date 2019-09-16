US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ECOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised US Ecology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Ecology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

ECOL opened at $64.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.52. US Ecology has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $76.65.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.60 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in US Ecology by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in US Ecology during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in US Ecology by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in US Ecology by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

