US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Analysts expect US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) to post earnings per share of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for US Concrete’s earnings. US Concrete reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 138.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Concrete will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover US Concrete.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.18 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.05%. US Concrete’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USCR. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of US Concrete in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

NASDAQ:USCR traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $47.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,511. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average of $45.51. The stock has a market cap of $793.68 million, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.29. US Concrete has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $54.95.

In other US Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $60,470.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,926.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,018 shares of company stock valued at $95,581. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in US Concrete by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 267,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 27.8% in the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 37,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Red Cedar Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 29.4% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Management LP now owns 220,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of US Concrete in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after buying an additional 26,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

