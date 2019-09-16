US Bancorp DE Purchases 5,836 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,008 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.11. The stock had a trading volume of 228,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,482,719. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.88%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.19.

In other news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,297,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

