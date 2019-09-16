US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.70% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $15,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 796.2% during the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 19,750.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,944. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.16.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

