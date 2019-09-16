US Bancorp DE Has $14.53 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $14,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 32.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,121. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $110.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

In related news, insider James S. Fassio sold 85,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $8,937,204.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $2,676,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,238 shares of company stock worth $20,989,814 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen set a $116.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

