US Bancorp DE Has $13.58 Million Stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 2,064.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,888 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Arista Networks worth $13,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 548.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $300.00 price objective on Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Arista Networks to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,325 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.96, for a total transaction of $2,338,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,741 shares in the company, valued at $770,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $306,421.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,185.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,810 shares of company stock worth $12,538,880. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $245.24. 11,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,303. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $187.08 and a twelve month high of $331.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $608.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

