US Bancorp DE Has $12.94 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 227.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 83.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.50.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total value of $540,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,105.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total value of $181,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $356.41. 110,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,362. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.71. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $245.59 and a 12 month high of $385.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

