UrtheCast (TSE:UR) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.13

UrtheCast Corp (TSE:UR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.14. UrtheCast shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 6,350 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $20.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.16, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13.

UrtheCast (TSE:UR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.06 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that UrtheCast Corp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

UrtheCast Corp., a technology company, provides information-rich products and services to geospatial and geoanalytics markets. The company operates Earth observation sensors in space, including two satellites, Deimos-1 and Deimos-2, to produce imagery data distributed directly to partners and customers.

