United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 80,917,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session’s volume of 26,340,680 shares.The stock last traded at $12.83 and had previously closed at $11.44.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USO. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

