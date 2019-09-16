United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 75.0% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.20. 152,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.89 and a 1 year high of $123.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.72.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.