United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 4,041 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $7,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,046,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,066,000 after acquiring an additional 115,629 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 453.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,615,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,200 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth about $4,121,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 662,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,614,000 after acquiring an additional 18,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 517.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,566,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

Shares of RY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.26. The stock had a trading volume of 53,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,427. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.71. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $65.76 and a twelve month high of $81.56. The firm has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.796 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.78%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

