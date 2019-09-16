United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $7.14 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,086 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $258,857,000 after purchasing an additional 113,932 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 725.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,752 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 18,239 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 12,218 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.85.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $6.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.40. The company had a trading volume of 120,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $114.79 and a 1-year high of $189.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.65%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.14%.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

