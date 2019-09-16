United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 806,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 1,043.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,380 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 127,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,338 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Geoff E. Tanner purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.42 per share, with a total value of $103,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 14,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,395.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $38,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,019 shares of company stock valued at $457,363. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J M Smucker stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.10. 19,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.70. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $91.32 and a 1-year high of $128.43. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.91.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on J M Smucker from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on J M Smucker from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J M Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.70.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

