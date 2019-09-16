United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 129,413 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 129,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Kirkland Lake Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 4,056.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,053,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,310 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,024,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after purchasing an additional 466,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $54.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.81.

KL traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.24. 115,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,294. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average of $38.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of -0.10.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $281.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.55 million. Analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.