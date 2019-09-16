UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We are transferring coverage of UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) from Southwest Banks analyst Banks analyst Gordon McGuire and assigning a rating of OW with a $75 price target. UMBF checks the box for investors looking for defensive characteristics, with a long track record of top tier credit and consistent capital return, outsized fee exposure, and plenty of liquidity. While a sizeable factoring loss in late 2018 challenged investors views toward credit, we think UMBF shares represent limited risk at both an absolute and relative near-trough valuation of 1.44x TBV and, if credit is proved out, attractive reward after having missed out so far on the flight to quality” tailwind other defensive bank stocks have experienced. Updating Estimates / PT.””

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Shares of UMBF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.94. 4,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,469. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.38.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $50,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,085.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $206,437.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 188,862 shares in the company, valued at $12,396,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,257 shares of company stock worth $276,615. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in UMB Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,255,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,552,000 after acquiring an additional 48,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,550,000 after acquiring an additional 34,682 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in UMB Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in UMB Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in UMB Financial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

