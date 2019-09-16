UGAS (UGAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.10 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. One UGAS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0880 or 0.00000855 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. UGAS has a market cap of $15.10 million and $1.79 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039231 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $472.48 or 0.04591933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000376 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000087 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

