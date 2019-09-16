Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,867,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,753,000 after buying an additional 16,261 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,215 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian K. Miller sold 11,109 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total transaction of $2,798,246.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,464,776.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,204 shares of company stock valued at $30,781,704. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $257.93. 93,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.66. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $261.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

