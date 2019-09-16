Two Creeks Capital Management LP Sells 74,100 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Two Creeks Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 74,100 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for about 0.4% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $188,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,573 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 59.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,575 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 116.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,377 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 11.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,587 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FANG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.95.

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $8.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.08. The company had a trading volume of 309,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,982. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.19 and a fifty-two week high of $140.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.78%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $161,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,663.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 4,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.55 per share, for a total transaction of $399,972.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $1,700,415 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.