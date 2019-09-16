Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has $119.29 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 552,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,197 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies comprises 7.3% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $119,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 65.1% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 8,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 12,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,090,000 after buying an additional 83,696 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,840,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 47.0% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.50.

NYSE:TYL traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $257.79. 15,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.70.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.88 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $1,539,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 18,592 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $4,724,970.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,704 shares of company stock valued at $32,713,354. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

