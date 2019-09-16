Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by ThornTree Capital Partners LP

ThornTree Capital Partners LP decreased its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,496 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 356,883 shares during the period. Twitter comprises approximately 7.7% of ThornTree Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ThornTree Capital Partners LP owned 0.09% of Twitter worth $24,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,416 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 28,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.81. The stock had a trading volume of 315,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,067,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.13. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.07 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 71.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Mizuho set a $35.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nomura upped their price objective on Twitter from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Twitter from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.35.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $351,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $268,177.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,693 shares of company stock worth $5,366,631 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

