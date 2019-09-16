Troy Resources (ASX:TRY) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Troy Resources Ltd (ASX:TRY) rose 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.11 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.08), approximately 2,464,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 335% from the average daily volume of 565,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.11 ($0.07).

The firm has a market cap of $55.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.10.

Troy Resources Company Profile (ASX:TRY)

Troy Resources Limited engages in the exploration and production of gold in South America. The company primarily holds interests in the Karouni gold project located in Guyana. It also has interest Ohio Creek Prospect Guyana, which encompasses 28 contiguous small claim mining licenses represent an aggregate area of approximately 270.4 hectares.

