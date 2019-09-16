Triggers (TRIG) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.75 Million

Triggers (CURRENCY:TRIG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. Triggers has a total market cap of $3.75 million and $34,590.00 worth of Triggers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Triggers token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001828 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Triggers has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00198518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.73 or 0.01195342 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00088536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015396 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Triggers Token Profile

Triggers’ total supply is 32,105,578 tokens. The official message board for Triggers is blog.blocksafe.network . Triggers’ official website is www.blocksafefoundation.com . Triggers’ official Twitter account is @blocksafe

Buying and Selling Triggers

Triggers can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triggers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Triggers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Triggers using one of the exchanges listed above.

