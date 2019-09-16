Tremblant Capital Group Sells 139,526 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,526 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.8% of Tremblant Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PG traded down $2.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.74. 5,952,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,974,755. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $78.49 and a 12-month high of $123.43. The firm has a market cap of $307.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.15.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $16,712,928.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

