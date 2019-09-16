Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 6,821 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 752.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.52. 115,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,329. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $56.71 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $78.00 price target on Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a $90.00 target price on Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $930,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,720,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,978,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,855 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

