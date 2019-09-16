Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 7,725 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in UDR were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UDR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,184,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,444,783,000 after purchasing an additional 83,043 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 260,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 605,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,191,000 after buying an additional 27,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on UDR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.08.

In other news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $233,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 490,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,874,370.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $149,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,929.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $834,663. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.00. 402,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,325. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average is $45.70. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $49.07.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

