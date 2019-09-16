Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires New Shares in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 64.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,620 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,854,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,827,000 after acquiring an additional 528,401 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,365,000 after acquiring an additional 254,938 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 39.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 281,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 44.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 821,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after acquiring an additional 254,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.45. 160,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. Schneider National Inc has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $27.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Schneider National Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNDR shares. Citigroup upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens started coverage on Schneider National in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Schneider National in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.