Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 5,887 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RWL. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $598,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 793,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,362,000 after acquiring an additional 67,296 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $54.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,695. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $55.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.57.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.