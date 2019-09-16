Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk Buys 1,900 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.94 per share, with a total value of C$13,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,332,858.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.90 per share, with a total value of C$29,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 1,300 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$7,800.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$31,250.00.

Shares of TOT stock traded up C$0.14 on Monday, hitting C$7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 48,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.45. The company has a market cap of $314.41 million and a PE ratio of 12.61. Total Energy Services Inc has a one year low of C$5.83 and a one year high of C$11.69.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$212.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Total Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Total Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

