Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk Buys 1,900 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.94 per share, with a total value of C$13,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,332,858.
Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 23rd, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.90 per share, with a total value of C$29,500.00.
- On Wednesday, August 14th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 1,300 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$7,800.00.
- On Monday, August 12th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$31,250.00.
Shares of TOT stock traded up C$0.14 on Monday, hitting C$7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 48,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.45. The company has a market cap of $314.41 million and a PE ratio of 12.61. Total Energy Services Inc has a one year low of C$5.83 and a one year high of C$11.69.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Total Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Total Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.
Total Energy Services Company Profile
Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.
