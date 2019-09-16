Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,312 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $610,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $630,000. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 37,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 70.5% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 82,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.59. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $73.04 and a 1-year high of $130.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TIF shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC set a $110.00 target price on Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.74.

In other news, Director Francesco Trapani sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $23,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

