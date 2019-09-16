Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 6,909 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,909 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 333.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,042,000 after purchasing an additional 395,962 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth $21,523,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth $19,933,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,020,000 after purchasing an additional 93,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 1,953.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 97,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 92,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.44.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. Nasdaq Inc has a 52 week low of $75.49 and a 52 week high of $105.26.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $530,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lars Ottersgard sold 4,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $481,919.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,532. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

