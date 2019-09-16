Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 118,394 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 118,394 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in LKQ by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 136,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of LKQ by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 196,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of LKQ by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of LKQ by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,061,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,114,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 105,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 75,606 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $32.17. 88,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,360. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $33.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wellington Shields downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research set a $43.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other LKQ news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $289,895.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,886,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

